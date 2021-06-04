Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Disney chairman Bob Iger sells shares worth nearly $100 million

Disney chairman Bob Iger sells shares worth nearly $100 million

Premium
Bob Iger, chairman of Walt Disney Co., elbow-bumps an employee during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Iger, 70, disposed of 550,570 shares at an average price of $179.21 on June 1
  • Disney’s stock has climbed more than sevenfold since Iger took the CEO role in September 2005

Walt Disney Co. Chairman Bob Iger sold $98.7 million worth of shares in the company, part of what the entertainment giant described as an effort to diversify his portfolio.

Walt Disney Co. Chairman Bob Iger sold $98.7 million worth of shares in the company, part of what the entertainment giant described as an effort to diversify his portfolio.

Iger, 70, disposed of 550,570 shares at an average price of $179.21 on June 1, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The move cut the shares he owns directly by 50% to 555,865.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Iger, 70, disposed of 550,570 shares at an average price of $179.21 on June 1, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The move cut the shares he owns directly by 50% to 555,865.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Iger is slated to retire as chairman at the end of the year, following his passing of the chief executive officer job to Bob Chapek in 2020. Disney’s stock has climbed more than sevenfold since Iger took the CEO role in September 2005.

“The value of these shares reflects the significant shareholder value generated under his leadership," Disney said in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!