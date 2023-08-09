Introduced earlier this year, prior to the Hollywood writers' strike, the group is aiming to develop AI applications in-house while also seeking partnerships with start-ups, as informed by three sources who spoke to Reuters. Disney presently has 11 open job positions that call for individuals well-versed in artificial intelligence or machine learning. These roles span virtually every facet of the company, ranging from Walt Disney Studios and the engineering division to the theme parks and Walt Disney Imagineering, as well as Disney-branded television and the advertising team, which aims to build an AI-powered ad system for the future, as indicated in the job descriptions.