Disney Introduces New US Park Perk: Skip the Long Lines for $400

Walt Disney Co. is introducing a new theme-park perk for rides such as Indiana Jones and Rise of the Resistance, where the waits can be over an hour long. For $400 a person, guests can skip the lines at many popular attractions.

Bloomberg
Published17 Oct 2024, 12:51 AM IST
Walt Disney Co. is introducing a new theme-park perk for rides such as Indiana Jones and Rise of the Resistance, where the waits can be over an hour long. For $400 a person, guests can skip the lines at many popular attractions. 

Resorts in Southern California and Florida will begin testing the Lightning Lane Premier Pass starting Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, respectively, according to company websites. The pass allows a visitor to use the Lightning Lane entrance once at numerous busy rides for a whole day. 

Only “very limited quantities” of the Lightning Lane Premier Pass will be available, Disney said. The rollout of the feature coincides with a slowdown in business at the company’s resorts.

The current prices will run through Dec. 31. After that, Disney expects the new pass to be priced at $300 to $400 a day per guest, based on the date and demand.

Earlier this month, Disney increased the price of tickets to its two Disneyland theme parks in California by about 6% on most days. The most expensive — typically weekends and holidays — climbed 6.2% to $206. The lowest-priced admission, available for at least 15 days in January and February, will stay at $104, unchanged since 2019. 

The new line-cutting option builds on a number of features for guests who are willing to spend more see more of the attractions For example, a Lightning Lane Multi Pass lets guests choose rides where they want to skip the lines, starting at $32 per ticket per day. A Lightning Lane Single Pass is a one-time option to skip the line for a top attraction. They vary by date and attraction.

For the very well-heeled, there’s a VIP Tour. Prices can range from $500 to $700 an hour for groups of up to 10, according to the PlanDisney website.

First Published:17 Oct 2024, 12:51 AM IST
