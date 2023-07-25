comScore
Disney may postpone releases of movies, including a superhero film; here's why

 25 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM IST

Disney is reportedly considering potential delays for some films in 2023. Films such as Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish and Magazine Dreams may be affected.

Kristen Schaal holds a sign on a picket line outside Disney studios on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Premium
Kristen Schaal holds a sign on a picket line outside Disney studios on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Disney, according to insiders, is currently reassessing its film release schedule for the remainder of 2023. The world’s largest entertainment company is considering potential delays for some titles due to the ongoing strike by actors, as their absence could hinder the promotional efforts for the movies. 

While the discussions are still in the early stages, it is believed that films such as Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish and Magazine Dreams, all originally set for release this year, might be affected, as per Bloomberg. 

However, any decisions regarding these films will be contingent on the outcome of the ongoing review, as per the sources who requested anonymity while discussing internal matters.

Certain movies might be too far along in their marketing campaigns to be altered. For instance, Haunted Mansion is slated to hit theaters on July 28, and it might be difficult to make significant changes at this point. 

Also, Disney recently unveiled a trailer for The Marvels, expected to be a superhero film, stating its scheduled release date as November 10, and it is expected to be one of the studio's major pictures for the year.

A spokesperson for Disney declined to comment. 

Hollywood studios face obstacles in promoting upcoming titles. Work stoppages by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild bar talent from participating in red carpet premieres, film festivals and press interviews promoting projects from the companies they are striking against. 

Last week, Variety reported that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. was considering postponing some of its 2023 films, including Dune: Part Two.

Disney already shook up its release schedule once this year, delaying some major films by as long as three years. The studio has suffered a series of disappointing results at the box office in recent months, including for pictures such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and The Little Mermaid. 

(With Bloomberg inputs)

