Disney may postpone releases of movies, including a superhero film; here's why1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Disney is reportedly considering potential delays for some films in 2023. Films such as Poor Things, Next Goal Wins, Wish and Magazine Dreams may be affected.
Disney, according to insiders, is currently reassessing its film release schedule for the remainder of 2023. The world’s largest entertainment company is considering potential delays for some titles due to the ongoing strike by actors, as their absence could hinder the promotional efforts for the movies.
