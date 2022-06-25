Various US companies like Disney and Facebook-owner Meta have offered abortion travel benefits after the Supreme Court decision on June 24.
A number of US companies, such as Walt Disney and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms, have stated that they will pay for employees' travel expenses if they need to get an abortion.
However, companies that provide reimbursements for travel linked to abortion may be subject to legal action from Republican-led states and anti-abortion organisations, as well as possible criminal consequences. Employers may be accused of breaking state laws that prohibit, facilitate, or help and abet abortions, according to lawyers and other experts.
Republicans and religious conservatives - who seek to restrict or ban, and in some places criminalise abortion - became victrious when the US Supreme Court, on June 24, overturned the landmark 1973 decision that established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.
Following the decision, several US states are anticipated to further restrict or outright ban abortions, making it challenging for female employees to end pregnancy unless they travel to areas where the operation is permitted.
According to a Disney representative, the company has assured staff that it is still dedicated to provide full access to high-quality medical care, including abortions. The expense of employees travelling to another location for care, even to get an abortion, will be covered by the company's benefits, it stated.
Meta, the owner of Facebook, will cover employees' travel costs for out-of-state reproductive care, but the company was also "assessing how best to do so given the legal complexities involved," according to a spokesperson.
But Meta also moved to limit internal discussion of the ruling. Moderators on its forum Workplace removed posts mentioning abortion, citing a "respectful communications" policy barring employee discussions of political topics, according to a LinkedIn post by a Meta employee in Seattle.
Moderators also took down links to Facebook posts by outgoing Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg that condemned the ruling, the employee wrote.
The Meta spokesperson declined to comment on internal policy when Reuters asked about the reports of limiting internal discussion.
Policies supporting abortions varied among companies.
Dick's Sporting Goods Chief Executive Lauren Hobart said on LinkedIn that the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel for employees or their family members and a support person if abortion was not available nearby.
Ride hailing company Lyft said it would legally shield drivers in abortion cases, saying it would expand a recent policy as new state laws were passed. "No driver should have to ask a rider where they are going and why," a spokesperson said.
A draft of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion was leaked in May. At that time, many other companies, including online review site Yelp, Microsoft Corp, and Tesla , said they would help cover the cost of travel for employees seeking reproductive services. Apple repeated that it supported employees making their own decisions on reproductive health and that its healthcare covered travel for services unavailable nearby.
Yelp co-founder and Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman on Friday said the ruling "puts women's health in jeopardy, denies them their human rights, and threatens to dismantle the progress we've made toward gender equality in the workplace since Roe."
Alaska Air Group, parent of Alaska Airlines, said on Friday it is "reimbursing travel for certain medical procedures and treatments if they are not available where you live. Today's Supreme Court decision does not change that."
Other companies offering the benefit include Johnson & Johnson, online dating sites OkCupid and Bumble Inc , Netflix Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank.
OkCupid sent in-app messages to customers in 26 states likely to ban abortions, gearing up for a political fight. "Act now by calling your representatives and demanding freedom and choice," said a copy of the message tweeted by OkCupid Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Hobley.
