Disney plans another big round of job cuts next week. Details here1 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Disney said in February it planned to eliminate 7,000 positions from its workforce of more than 220,000, part of an overall strategy to shave $5.5 billion in annual costs
Walt Disney Co. plans another big round of job cuts next week, eliminating thousands of positions, including about 15% of the staff in its entertainment division, people familiar with the matter said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×