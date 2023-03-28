Home / News / World /  Disney starts executing plan of 7,000 job cuts to save $5.5 billion; first round includes two senior vice presidents
Back

Disney has started implementing the first round of job cuts as part of a $5.5 billion cost-cutting programme, which is expected to affect 7,000 jobs. The announcement was made by CEO Bob Iger in a memo to employees on March 27, with the first group of affected workers receiving notifications over the next four days. A second round of layoffs is planned for April, affecting several thousand workers, with the remaining affected employees to be notified before summer.

Iger, who returned to the company in November 2022, has been tasked with improving the financial performance of the company. One of his biggest challenges is making the company’s streaming TV businesses profitable, which lost over $1 billion in the quarter ending December 2022. Iger has already begun restructuring the company, giving more power to creative leaders such as Dana Walden and Alan Bergman.

Also Read: Disney considers layoffs, nearly 4,000 employees at risk of job loss in April

“This week, we begin notifying employees whose positions are impacted by the company’s workforce reductions. Leaders will be communicating the news directly to the first group of impacted employees over the next four days," Iger said in a statement.

“A second, larger round of notifications will happen in April with several thousand more staff reductions, and we expect to commence the final round of notifications before the beginning of the summer to reach our 7,000-job target," he added.

The first round of job cuts includes two senior vice presidents who led production at Hulu and the Freeform network, respectively, and a unit that licensed books, podcasts, and other stories for TV shows has been dissolved. The restructuring will affect all parts of the company, including theme parks and ESPN sports networks.

Also Read: Why Disney ended a content deal with HBO

Iger acknowledged that there will be challenges ahead for employees who are not affected by the layoffs as the company continues to build structures and functions that will enable it to be successful in the future.

The cost-saving programme is expected to save $3 billion from its budget for films and TV shows, and the remaining $2.5 billion from reductions in operating costs. Disney's stock rose by 1.6% on Monday, closing at $95.62. The stock fell by 44% in 2022, the second straight annual decline.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout