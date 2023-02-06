Disney+ subscriber loss, Activision-Microsoft deal, Paypal job cuts: US earnings to watch
US stocks are poised for a rocky start to the trading week, after Friday’s unexpectedly strong jobs report could signal further rate increases from the Federal Reserve, and quell expectations that the central bank would stop hikes or even move to cuts this year. While the labor market remains strong, the US tech megacaps delivered disappointing results last week, with Apple, Alphabet and Amazon all providing weaker guidance, and Dell joining the list of companies cutting their workforce. Softer consumer demand and ad spending flagged by these companies may portend tepid results for game developers and Walt Disney reporting this week, and while individual companies could emerge as winners with effective cost-cutting measures and pricing adjustments, shares of Tyson Foods slumped premarket, as falling meat prices squeezed first quarter earnings.
