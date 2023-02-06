Activision Blizzard (ATVI US) will also report after the close. Focus remains on whether its deal with Microsoft will go through given antitrust probes and the need for approval by multiple jurisdictions including the US and Europe, as well as the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, due to issue provisional findings in the coming days. For the reporting period, the developer behind popular franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo and World of Warcraft will report more than 20% growth in EPS and bookings after three quarters of y/y contraction, suggesting it may have moved past the pandemic-related slowdown. The earnings impact from the recent expiration of its agreements with NetEase to publish its titles in China may be limited, as Wedbush analysts expect Tencent to emerge as a replacement in the coming months; implied FY EPS could take a 20-cent hit if deals are not replaced for a full year. The firm also reached a $35 million settlement with the SEC on Friday, to resolve allegations it improperly handled and disclosed workplace misconduct complaints. The company will not hold a call or provide detailed guidance due to the pending acquisition.

Tuesday: Chipotle (CMG US) is due after the bell. While US employers in January have made job cut announcements at more than twice the level in December, the Tex-Mex fast food chain said it is hiring more than 15,000 workers in the country, a sign that it is positioned for growth as it seeks to double its footprint in North America. Fourth-quarter same-store sales may have risen mid- to high-single digits and restaurant-level margin is expected to remain slightly above 25% based on company guidance due to price hikes. Management has expressed optimism that “traffic could recover in 2023 from modestly negative levels" seen in the second half of last year, driven in part by improved operations, throughput and stabilizing delivery comparisons, according to Raymond James analysts who held a call with executives in December.