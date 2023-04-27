Walt Disney Wednesday filed a complaint in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida alleging that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has orchestrated a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company and requested the court to overturn state efforts to control Disney World.

The lawsuit came after a board appointed by DeSantis to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — which houses the Walt Disney World resort — voted to nullify two development contracts Disney signed in February.

The skirmish began last year after Disney criticized a Florida measure banning classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children

In the lawsuit, Disney accused the Florida Governor of illegally using the state machinery to punish the company for voicing an opinion that should be protected by free-speech rights.

"This government action was patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional," Disney said. "But the Governor and his allies have made clear they do not care and will not stop," Disney added.

"The company now is forced to defend itself against a State weaponizing its power to inflict political punishment," Disney further said.

Florida Governor DeSantis said Disney had been enjoying unfair advantages for decades. His spokesman Jeremy Redfern said "We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state ".

The DeSantis board on Wednesday said Disney’s move to retain control over their property was effectively unlawful and performed without proper public notice.

"Disney picked the fight with this board. We were not looking out for a fight," said Martin Garcia, chair of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, adding "bottom line, what our lawyers have told us, is factually and legally what they created is an absolute legal mess. It will not work."

Disney is asking the court to declare the legislature's actions "unlawful and unenforceable." The company points to statements DeSantis made in April suggesting that Florida should tax Disney's hotels, put "tolls on the roads," and even build a "state prison" next to Walt Disney World as evidence of targeted retaliation.