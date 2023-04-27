Disney sues Florida governor Ron DeSantis2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 03:59 AM IST
The lawsuit came after a board appointed by DeSantis to govern the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District — which houses the Walt Disney World resort — voted to nullify two development contracts Disney signed in February
Walt Disney Wednesday filed a complaint in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida alleging that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has orchestrated a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" against the company and requested the court to overturn state efforts to control Disney World.
