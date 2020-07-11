Home >News >world >Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
Downtown Disney District (AP)
Downtown Disney District (AP)

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 02:45 PM IST PTI

  • Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases Disney's amusement park will re-open with new rules and regulations after four months of shutdown
  • It got closed in mid-March as a way to contain the spread of infection in the state

ORLANDO : “The Most Magical Place on Earth" is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios will follow four days later.

The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks. Many cities and counties around the state have recently reinstated restrictions that had been lifted in May, when cases seemed to drop.

All of Disney's Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus's spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus.

Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

Disney has been opening its parks back up around the globe for the past two months. In May, the company opened Disney Springs, a complex of shops, restaurants and entertainment venues in Lake Buena Vista.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
LiveMint

Disney+ Hotstar acquires 7 Bollywood titles

07 Jul 2020
A tour group riding Segways rides down Miami Beach, Florida's famed Ocean Drive on South Beach (AP)

Florida hits more than 200,000 coronavirus cases

1 min read . 05 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout