OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 12:30 AM IST Reuters

  • If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021, the group said on its Twitter account
  • France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group said on its Twitter account.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Bloomberg

COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on NDA premises

1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Photo: Reuters

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

1 min read . 12:30 AM IST
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a frontline worker in Jaipur

11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST
Photo: Mint

Tens of thousands skip India's vaccine drive launch

1 min read . 12:18 AM IST

France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide, and has begun a mass vaccination programme in an effort to ease lockdowns and revive the economy.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported that France had vaccinated more than 422,000 people since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout