Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-191 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 12:30 AM IST
- If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021, the group said on its Twitter account
- France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide
Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group said on its Twitter account.
COVID-19 vaccination drive begins on NDA premises1 min read . 12:37 AM IST
Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-191 min read . 12:30 AM IST
11,280 health workers vaccinated for COVID on day 2 in Rajasthan1 min read . 12:22 AM IST
Tens of thousands skip India's vaccine drive launch1 min read . 12:18 AM IST
France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide, and has begun a mass vaccination programme in an effort to ease lockdowns and revive the economy.
On Sunday, the health ministry reported that France had vaccinated more than 422,000 people since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.