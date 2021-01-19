Subscribe
Home >News >World >Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19
Photo: Reuters

Disneyland Paris delays reopening to April 2 due to COVID-19

1 min read . 12:30 AM IST Reuters

  • If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021, the group said on its Twitter account
  • France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide

Disneyland Paris said on Monday it was postponing its reopening by almost two months, to April 2, due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on the 13th of February as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on the 2nd of April, 2021," the group said on its Twitter account.

France has suffered more than 70,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, among the highest national tolls worldwide, and has begun a mass vaccination programme in an effort to ease lockdowns and revive the economy.

On Sunday, the health ministry reported that France had vaccinated more than 422,000 people since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

