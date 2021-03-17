OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen 30 April

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen

US Treasury has sent out $242 bn in stimulus checks so far

1 min read . 10:33 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

EU threatens to tighten Covid-19 vaccine export restrictions

3 min read . 10:16 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST
An electoral worker receives a dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre ahead of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections

Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 3.64 cr: Govt

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

Advance reservations and a valid ticket will be required for entry. Guests will need to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March of 2020. The resort includes the original Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure theme parks.

Florida's Walt Disney World reopened to visitors in July 2020 and Disney officials had been urging the state of California to ease reopening restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout