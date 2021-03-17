Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen 30 April

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advance reservations and a valid ticket will be required for entry. Guests will need to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March of 2020. The resort includes the original Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure theme parks.

Florida's Walt Disney World reopened to visitors in July 2020 and Disney officials had been urging the state of California to ease reopening restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

