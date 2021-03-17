Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen 30 April

Disneyland theme parks in California to reopen 30 April

File Photo: The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March of 2020
1 min read . 10:40 PM IST Reuters

  • Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television
  • The resort includes the original Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure theme parks

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walt Disney Co's two theme parks in California will reopen on April 30 to a limited number of guests, the company said on Wednesday, over a year after they closed to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

3 min read . 10:46 PM IST

EU threatens to tighten Covid-19 vaccine export restrictions

3 min read . 10:16 PM IST

Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST

Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 3.64 cr: Govt

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST

Attendance will initially be capped at roughly 15% of capacity, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on CNBC television.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Farmers to intensify agitation with Bharat bandh, burning farm laws on Holi

3 min read . 10:46 PM IST

EU threatens to tighten Covid-19 vaccine export restrictions

3 min read . 10:16 PM IST

Biden to invest $12 billion to increase COVID-19 testing in schools

1 min read . 10:13 PM IST

Cumulative number of COVID vaccine doses given crosses 3.64 cr: Govt

1 min read . 10:12 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Advance reservations and a valid ticket will be required for entry. Guests will need to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other safety measures.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March of 2020. The resort includes the original Disneyland and the adjacent California Adventure theme parks.

Florida's Walt Disney World reopened to visitors in July 2020 and Disney officials had been urging the state of California to ease reopening restrictions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.