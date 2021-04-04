Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ sets stage for possible clash with theaters

Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ sets stage for possible clash with theaters

Premium
Some theater owners said privately they are prepared to push back on 'Black Widow,' even though it is a Marvel movie
5 min read . 04 Apr 2021 R.T. Watson,Alexander Gladstone, The Wall Street Journal

Cinema owners oppose studio’s decision to release Marvel film at the movies and on the streaming service simultaneously

A showdown over the debut of Marvel’s “Black Widow" is brewing between two longtime Hollywood partners: Walt Disney Co. and movie theaters.

At the end of March, theater owners were upset to learn of Disney’s decision to release the movie both in the cinema, and on its Disney+ streaming service for an additional $29.99 fee. Disney also delayed the film’s release to July. Now some theaters are considering ways to push back at the biggest studio in Hollywood over one of the summer’s most anticipated movies, according to people involved in the discussions.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India now has more than 2,000 labs to test Covid-19: Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 06:30 AM IST
Premium

Telangana to give free power upto 250 units per month to barbershops, dhobi ghat

1 min read . 06:15 AM IST
Premium

Boris Johnson pushes Covid-19 tests for all to help reopen UK economy

2 min read . 06:09 AM IST
Premium

Fuel prices may drop further, says Pradhan

2 min read . 05:55 AM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.