Disney’s ‘Black Widow’ sets stage for possible clash with theaters
Cinema owners oppose studio’s decision to release Marvel film at the movies and on the streaming service simultaneously
A showdown over the debut of Marvel’s “Black Widow" is brewing between two longtime Hollywood partners: Walt Disney Co. and movie theaters.
At the end of March, theater owners were upset to learn of Disney’s decision to release the movie both in the cinema, and on its Disney+ streaming service for an additional $29.99 fee. Disney also delayed the film’s release to July. Now some theaters are considering ways to push back at the biggest studio in Hollywood over one of the summer’s most anticipated movies, according to people involved in the discussions.
