Displaced, Devastated, Dead: Russia-Ukraine war impacts ‘the home and the world’4 min read . 07:09 PM IST
- The war left Europe's security in shambles, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy.
Russia-Ukraine war completes a year of violence, chaos, displacement and a lost sense of belonging for every civilian and army who was forced into war on both sides on 24 February 2023.
On this date, last year, Vladimir Putin-led Russia unleashed a ‘special military operation’ on the east European nation of Ukraine, citing need to ‘denazify’ the country, and to tackle the hold and consequential threat from NATO over Russia.
However, the war that left several affected, dead, displaced, and devastated, thousands of troops killed or seriously wounded on each side. Further, the war left Europe's security in shambles, redrew nations’ relations with one another and frayed a tightly woven global economy.
Here are five ways the war has changed the world:
The Russian President had supposedly hoped for a complete annihilation of the relations between the East and the West with the aim to weaken NATO.
However, military alliance got reinvigorated.
Russia ended up marginalised by the West, while countries like India abstained to vote. Russia was hit with sanctions from the US and UK alike.
A group set up to counter the Soviet Union has a renewed sense of purpose and two new aspiring members in Finland and Sweden, which ditched decades of nonalignment and asked to join NATO as protection against Russia.
The 27-nation European Union has hit Russia with tough sanctions and sent Ukraine billions in support. The war put Brexit squabbles into perspective, thawing diplomatic relations between the bloc and awkward former member Britain.
While NATO grew stronger in member, whose increased sense of solidarity and commune led to member states pouring weapons and equipment worth billions of dollars into Ukraine, Hungary (a NATO member state) lobbied for the opposite.
The West might have attempted to keep Russia as a ‘pariah’ by slapping sanctions on the Vladimir Putin led nation. However, Russia was not left friendless after all. war has made Russia a pariah in the West.
Russia has strengthened economic ties with China, though Beijing is keeping its distance from the fighting and so far has not sent weapons. The US has recently expressed concern that may change.
Putin has reinforced military links with international outcasts North Korea and Iran, which supplies armed drones that Russia unleashes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Moscow continues to build influence in Africa and the Middle East with its economic and military clout.
The war’s economic impact has been felt from chilly homes in Europe to food markets in Africa.
Before the war, European Union nations imported almost half their natural gas and third of their oil from Russia. The invasion, and sanctions slapped on Russia in response, delivered an energy price shock on a scale not seen since the 1970s.
The war disrupted global trade that was still recovering from the pandemic. Food prices have soared, since Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat and sunflower oil, and Russia is the world’s top fertilizer producer.
Grain-carrying ships have continued to sail from Ukraine under a fragile U.N.-brokered deal, and prices have come down from record levels. But food remains a geopolitical football. Russia has sought to blame the West for high prices, while Ukraine and its allies accuse Russia of cynically using hunger as a weapon.
The conflict is a stark reminder that no one has any control over the course of history. No one knows that better than the 8 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee homes and country for new lives in communities across Europe and beyond.
For millions of people less directly affected, the sudden shattering of Europe’s peace has brought uncertainty and anxiety.
Putin’s veiled threats to use atomic weapons if the conflict escalates revived fears of nuclear war that had lain dormant since the Cold War.
A former KGB and a former comedian fought for their asppirations and took their own popular vote int he process. While Ukraine's Zelenskyy decided to stay back and not flee Ukraine when the war broke out, Putin stubbornly stuck to his aggressive methods of afflicting Ukraine.
Not only in the world, Putin also lost popularity in his own country, when he forced several civilians into mandatory military deployment to Ukraine. Sveeral were left traumatised as they did not know what they were about to face.
On the other hand in Ukraine, Zelenskyy earned praises and visits from the West leaders for his courage and bravado to face war.
(With inputs from AP)
