Displaced Palestinians trudge homewards as IDF withdraws from parts of Gaza ahead of Rafah invasion | 10 updates
Israel withdraws ground troops from southern Gaza for tactical reasons, raising questions about war's direction as ceasefire talks continue in Egypt.
Palestinians were seen trudging back to southern Gaza, as Israel pulled all of its ground troops out of southern Gaza. Israel's army cited “tactical reasons", for their sudden withdrawal. The move, however, has raised questions about the future direction of the war. Meanwhile, Hamas and Israeli delegations travelled to Egypt for a new round of ceasefire talks, which the former informed led to no progress.