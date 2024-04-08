Israel withdraws ground troops from southern Gaza for tactical reasons, raising questions about war's direction as ceasefire talks continue in Egypt.

Palestinians were seen trudging back to southern Gaza, as Israel pulled all of its ground troops out of southern Gaza. Israel's army cited “tactical reasons", for their sudden withdrawal. The move, however, has raised questions about the future direction of the war. Meanwhile, Hamas and Israeli delegations travelled to Egypt for a new round of ceasefire talks, which the former informed led to no progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An Israeli army official who spoke to the Israel daily Haaretz said: “There’s no need for us to remain in Khan Younis. The 98th Division dismantled Hamas’s Khan Younis brigades and killed thousands of its members. We did everything we could there."

Displaced Palestinians from the city may now be able to return to their homes, they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top 10 updates in Gaza -Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a date has been set for an Israeli invasion of Rafah, Gaza's last refuge for displaced Palestinians

-Israel is purchasing 40,000 tents to prepare for the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the southern Gaza city of Rafah

-Hamas has informed that no progress had been made at a new round of talks in Cairo on a ceasefire in the Gaza war after the Egyptian hosts said headway had been achieved on the agenda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Israel has ruled out ending the war shortly or withdrawing from Gaza, saying its forces will not relent until Hamas no longer controls Gaza or threatens Israel militarily.

-The Palestinian death toll from the war has passed 33,200, with nearly 76,000 wounded, Gaza’s Health Ministry said

-More than 1 million Palestinians, over half of Gaza’s population, have fled to Rafah after being displaced by fighting elsewhere in the territory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-At least 460 Palestinians in east Jerusalem and the West Bank have been killed by Israeli fire since the Israel-Hamas war erupted six months ago, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

-Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have called on Israel to halt its military operations in Gaza and seek a peaceful solution to the conflict in line with UN resolutions.

-Hezbollah militants and Israeli troops have clashed along the tense Lebanon-Israel border since Oct. 8. Hezbollah says it would stop firing rockets once a cease-fire is reached in the Gaza Strip that would end the Israel-Hamas war {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Israel’s military says it has recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza. Israel’s army said Saturday it found the body of Elad Katzir and believed he was killed in January by militants with Islamic Jihad

