‘Displaced people were injured…’, Palestinian Red Crescent accuses Israel of hospital attack in southern Gaza
The Palestinian Red Crescent accuses Israel of firing at a hospital in Khan Younis as healthcare facilities in the southern Gaza Strip are threatened.
The Palestinian Red Crescent on Friday accused Israel of firing at a hospital in Khan Younis as a major advance in the main city in the southern Gaza Strip threatened the few healthcare facilities still open, Reuters reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message