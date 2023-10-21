Disqualified, self-exiled, return: Timeline of Nawaz Sharif's political fall and resurrection
Five years ago, Nawaz Sharif was jailed and Imran Khan was elected to power. The tides have turned as Khan is currently in jail, as Sharif is set to pave his way back to the prime ministerial chair if the judiciary uplifts the electoral ban on him, analysts say.
Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister of Pakistan, has returned to the country after an exile of four years. His return is timed just ahead of the general elections, in which his party PML(N) is hopeful of receiving judicial clearances to allow him to contest.