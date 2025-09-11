‘Dissolve Parliament, amend Constitution’: What Nepal Gen-Z demands after 34 killed in deadly violence

The Gen-Z group, which led the anti-government protests in Nepal resulting in the collapse of the KP Sharma Oli government, has demanded Parliament dissolution and Constitution overhaul. The demands have come just as the death toll from the two-day violent protests climbed to 34.

In a press meet in Kathmandu, the Gen-Z protesters underlined the need to find a solution to the protests through dialogue and cooperation. While the press meet was held, some of the Gen-Z representatives held discussions with President Ramchandra Paudel and Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel at the Army Headquarters to find a solution to the political crisis.

Diwakar Dangal, Amit Baniya and Junal Dangal - all representatives of the Gen Z group - were among those who spoke at the press meet.

WHAT DID THE GEN-Z REPRESENTATIVES SAY? During the press meet, the Gen-Z representatives warned that the political parties should not use the protesters for their vested interests. “This is purely a civilian movement, so don’t try to play politics with this,” one activist said.

“There is a challenge in front of us to protect national sovereignty, unity, and maintain self-respect,” Dangal said.

“We all Nepalese should unite in this difficult situation to protect the welfare and interests of the Nepalese people.”

Another activist said that Parliament must be dissolved and some amendments should be made to the Constitution too to reflect the will of the people.

"We don’t intend to scrap the constitution, but we want some major amendments to include people’s concerns,” he said.

Some of the activists expressed support for former Chief Justice Sushila Karki for the post of new Prime Minister, while others pitched for former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising.

Another activist said they don’t intend to assume leadership of the country, but rather become just a watchdog. “We will not participate in the government, but rather we want to remain as a watchdog.”

Speaking of the violence during the protests, the Gen-Z leaders said, “We had called for a peaceful protest, but the political cadres caused the arson and then vandalised the infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, as many as 34 people have died and over 1,000 were injured in the clashes with the security forces during the anti-corruption demonstrations across the country