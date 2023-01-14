During the week of the WEF 2022, 1,040 private jet flights entered and exited airports servicing the ski town of Davos in Switzerland, with roughly every other trip being ascribed to the gathering, as per Greenpeace’s research. While most flights began in France, Germany and Italy, one journey was only 21 kilometres long. The emissions from the planes were comparable to 350,000 typical vehicles in a week, as per the report.