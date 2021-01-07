'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Terming the protests "unlawful", PM Modi said he is "distressed" to see the news and hoped that the transfer of power between President Donald Trump and US President-elect Joe Biden will be peaceful.

Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue."

Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 7, 2021

The PM further added: "The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

What is happening at US Capitol building?

Amid chaotic scenes in Washington, one person was shot dead inside the US Capitol as supporters of US President Donald Trump used "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the US Capitol in anger over his election defeat.

As per a report by the Associated Press, an explosive device was also recovered near the US Capitol. However, officials said that the device was no longer a threat.

The Capitol building houses the US Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the American government.

Several photos and videos on social media show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the US Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

National Guard deployed after Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/UOlFVWwnKZ — Reuters (@Reuters) January 7, 2021

"One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol," a person attached to an emergency response unit told AFP, adding that there were "other injuries" as well in the chaotic protests and that the situation remained fluid.

At around 4.15 am (Indian Standard Time), the US officials said that they successfully secured the Capitol building following a four-hour confrontation with pro-Trump rioters.

The Capitol Police is now in the process of dispersing supporters of Donald Trump from the site.

Democracy is under unprecedented assault: Biden

Following the storming of the US Capitol, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the nation and said, "At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault. Unlike anything we have seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself."

"The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America. Do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder," Biden added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence called for the violence at the US Capitol to "stop now". Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and House majority leader Nancy Pelosi also issued a joint statement urging Trump to ask his supporters to vacate the Capitol building.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced a curfew from 6 pm Wednesday (Eastern Standard Time). Mayor Bowser went on to say that the behaviour of Trump supporters is "shameful, unpatriotic and above all is unlawful".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via