Home >News >World >'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Distressed to see news about rioting and violence': PM Modi on US Capitol clash

1 min read . 08:36 AM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • 'The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests,' Prime Minister Modi wrote on Twitter
  • PM Modi hoped that the transfer of power between President Donald Trump and US President-elect Joe Biden will be peaceful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock at the storming of the US Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Terming the protests "unlawful", PM Modi said he is "distressed" to see the news and hoped that the transfer of power between President Donald Trump and US President-elect Joe Biden will be peaceful.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue."

The PM further added: "The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

What is happening at US Capitol building?

Amid chaotic scenes in Washington, one person was shot dead inside the US Capitol as supporters of US President Donald Trump used "chemical irritants" on police in order to break into the US Capitol in anger over his election defeat.

The Capitol building houses the US Congress and is the seat of the legislative branch of the American government.

Several photos and videos on social media show a woman who was part of the protests on the floor inside the US Capitol and bleeding after gunfire erupted momentarily.

"One shooting victim was transported from the Capitol," a person attached to an emergency response unit told AFP, adding that there were "other injuries" as well in the chaotic protests and that the situation remained fluid.

At around 4.15 am (Indian Standard Time), the US officials said that they successfully secured the Capitol building following a four-hour confrontation with pro-Trump rioters.

The Capitol Police is now in the process of dispersing supporters of Donald Trump from the site.

