Diversity Visa 2025: US announces green card lottery dates. Here's how to check
US Department of State to announce Green Card Lottery winners on May 12. DV-2025 program begins on May 4 at noon (EDT). Applicants advised to keep conformation number till Sept 30, 2025.
The names of lucky winners of the Green Card Lottery, which grants up to 55,000 cards to applicants, will be announced on May 12 at 12 pm (EDT). This lottery is managed by the US Department of State and randomly selects people from countries that have low immigration rates to the US.