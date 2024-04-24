Diversity Visa 2025: US announces green card lottery dates. Here's how to check

US Department of State to announce Green Card Lottery winners on May 12. DV-2025 program begins on May 4 at noon (EDT). Applicants advised to keep conformation number till Sept 30, 2025.

The names of lucky winners of the Green Card Lottery, which grants up to 55,000 cards to applicants, will be announced on May 12 at 12 pm (EDT). This lottery is managed by the US Department of State and randomly selects people from countries that have low immigration rates to the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check status of US Diversity Visa? According to the US Department of State, the applicants of Diversity Visa 2025 (DV-2025) program can check the status of their application by entering the conformation details on its official website.

The process for DV 2025 will begin on May 4 at noon (EDT). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Applicants are advised to keep the conformation number handy till 30 September 2025 for reference.

The entry period for the DV 2025 program was between 4 October 2023 and 7 November 2023.

Who all are eligible for the US Diversity Visa 2025 program? For US Green Card lottery, the applicants must fulfil two requirements: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The applicant must be born in a country which is eligible for the DV 2025 program. Applicants can check which countries are currently eligible for the program by visiting the official website of the DV 2025 program.

Applicants must have either a high school degree or two years of work experience in the past five years in a profession that requires a minimum of two years of training. How to apply for US Green Card through Diversity Immigrant Visa 2025 Program? According to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an applicant will have to file Form I-485 to apply for a US Green Card through DV 2025 program. Here are the documents you'll require to fill in the form:

Two passport-style photos

Copy of birth certificate

Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record

Copy of passport page with nonimmigrant visa (if applicable)

Copy of passport page with admission (entry) or parole stamp (if applicable)

Form I-94, Arrival/Departure Record

Certified copies of court records (if the individual has been arrested)

Copy of the principal applicant’s selection letter for the diversity visa lottery from DOS

Copy of the receipt from DOS for the diversity visa lottery processing fee

Form I-601, Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility (if applicable)

Applicable fees

