Diwali in US: This state has unanimously passed bill to recognise the festival of lights as an official holiday2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM IST
The legislation to recognise Diwali in in the state was passed in the Senate by 50-0.
Diwali will now be officially recognised as a holiday in the US state of Pennsylvania. State Senator Nikil Saval announced on Twitter that the Pennsylvania State Senate had passed a bill to recognize the festival of light, and expressed his gratitude to Greg Rothman for the opportunity to introduce the bill. The legislation to recognise Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed unanimously by a 50-0 vote.
