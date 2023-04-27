Hello User
Home / News / World /  Diwali in US: This state has unanimously passed bill to recognise the festival of lights as an official holiday

Diwali in US: This state has unanimously passed bill to recognise the festival of lights as an official holiday

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The legislation to recognise Diwali was unanimously passed in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The legislation to recognise Diwali in in the state was passed in the Senate by 50-0.

Diwali will now be officially recognised as a holiday in the US state of Pennsylvania. State Senator Nikil Saval announced on Twitter that the Pennsylvania State Senate had passed a bill to recognize the festival of light, and expressed his gratitude to Greg Rothman for the opportunity to introduce the bill. The legislation to recognise Diwali in Pennsylvania was passed unanimously by a 50-0 vote.

South Asian residents in Pennsylvania consider Diwali to be a time of reflection and gathering, and thousands of Pennsylvanians celebrate the festival each year, including many residents of the 34th Senatorial District. The official recognition of Diwali sends a clear message of inclusion to the state's nearly 200,000 South Asian residents, according to Nikil Saval.

In an official statement, Greg Rothman said that recognizing Diwali as an official holiday in the state "upholds and celebrates our Commonwealth's rich cultural diversity". The festival, which will be observed on November 12, 2023, is a time for reflection on the endless struggle of light over darkness, he noted.

The passage of the bill is a significant step towards recognizing and celebrating the diverse cultures of Pennsylvania. With the recognition of Diwali, Pennsylvanians who celebrate the festival will feel seen and welcomed in their state. It is an important message of inclusivity and acceptance for all members of the community.

This legislation is an important reminder that cultural diversity is a strength to be celebrated, and that all members of the community should feel welcome and valued. It is a positive step towards building a more inclusive and accepting society, and one that recognises and celebrates the unique contributions of all its members.

Starting in 2023, Diwali will be a public school holiday in New York City as well. Mayor Eric Adams earlier emphasised the importance of inclusivity and encouraged children to learn about the festival of lights.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
