Diwali event cancelled at Parliament Hill amid India-Canada row; Diaspora group says, ‘feeling betrayed, singled out’

The cancellation of the Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill by the Leader of the Opposition has sparked outrage among the Indo-Canadian community, citing diplomatic tensions with India. Organisers express disappointment over perceived racial bias and demand accountability from Canadian leaders.

Written By Sayantani
Published30 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
The Diwali event, organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), was scheduled for October 30, but the organisers received no explanation for the cancellation.
The Diwali event, organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), was scheduled for October 30, but the organisers received no explanation for the cancellation.

India-Canada row: The annual Diwali celebration for the Indo-Canadian community at Parliament Hill has been abruptly cancelled by the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Poilievre. This decision, reported by various media outlets, comes amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, particularly following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year.

The Diwali event, organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), was scheduled for October 30, but the organisers received no explanation for the cancellation.

Also Read | India’s Canada trade holds up, but key imports slow

Indo-Canadian Group Alleges Racial Bias

Shiv Bhasker, President of OFIC, expressed disappointment over the cancellation, highlighting that the event had been a staple for 23 years, bringing together diverse communities including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs.

“However, the sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India, has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out," Bhasker stated.

Shiv Bhasker raised concerns over the failure of the Canadian leaders to attend the cultural event “particularly at such a delicate time", sending a “clear message to Indo-Canadians that we are being viewed not as fellow Canadians, but as outsiders".

Also Read | Canada confesses to leaking intel on India’s alleged role in Nijjar’s murder

“By canceling their participation, our political leaders have failed to draw a necessary distinction between the Canadian Indian community and the actions of the Indian government," he noted.

Indian Diaspora Alleges ‘Systemic Biases’ in Canada

Bhasker also raised critical concerns about the underlying racism and discrimination in Canada, stating that the cancellation of the Diwali event underscores the “systemic biases that still exist."

He remarked, “This is not just about a canceled Diwali event or an event where the politicians decide to reengage on their commitment to attend; it is about a much deeper, more insidious problem. Racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada."

Also Read | Top India Minister Authorized Crimes in Canada, Official Alleges

He stressed that Indo-Canadians are proud citizens whose identity is deeply rooted in Canada, independent of political disputes.

Indian Diaspora Calls for Accountability from Canadian leader

The OFIC is demanding an apology for what they deem an “insensitive and discriminatory act” from the office of the Leader of the Opposition. Bhasker insisted on a commitment to ensure that no community in Canada feels like second-class citizens due to their cultural or ethnic background.

Also Read | Besides Canada, Indian students can consider these study abroad options

Bhasker concluded, “We need to see a commitment to ensuring that no community in Canada is ever made to feel like second-class citizens because of their cultural or ethnic background."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldDiwali event cancelled at Parliament Hill amid India-Canada row; Diaspora group says, ‘feeling betrayed, singled out’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    289.85
    01:48 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    6.25 (2.2%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.75
    01:48 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.56%)

    Tata Steel share price

    149.55
    01:48 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    320.35
    01:48 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,752.05
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    339.75 (3.61%)

    Coforge share price

    7,816.80
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    61.3 (0.79%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.00
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -0.95 (-0.54%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,222.15
    01:33 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -11.5 (-0.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,255.00
    01:30 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3734.05 (-7.62%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,325.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -509.25 (-7.45%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,420.00
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -864.65 (-6.05%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

    652.15
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    -29.05 (-4.26%)
    More from Top Losers

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    371.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    32 (9.43%)

    Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price

    156.75
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    13.25 (9.23%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    477.40
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    38.55 (8.78%)

    Redington India share price

    181.20
    01:34 PM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.45 (8.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.