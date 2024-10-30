The cancellation of the Diwali celebration at Parliament Hill by the Leader of the Opposition has sparked outrage among the Indo-Canadian community, citing diplomatic tensions with India. Organisers express disappointment over perceived racial bias and demand accountability from Canadian leaders.

India-Canada row: The annual Diwali celebration for the Indo-Canadian community at Parliament Hill has been abruptly cancelled by the office of the Leader of the Opposition, Pierre Poilievre. This decision, reported by various media outlets, comes amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, particularly following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Diwali event, organised by the Overseas Friends of India Canada (OFIC), was scheduled for October 30, but the organisers received no explanation for the cancellation.

Indo-Canadian Group Alleges Racial Bias Shiv Bhasker, President of OFIC, expressed disappointment over the cancellation, highlighting that the event had been a staple for 23 years, bringing together diverse communities including Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Sikhs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“However, the sudden withdrawal of political leaders from this event, prompted by the current diplomatic situation between Canada and India, has left us feeling betrayed and unjustly singled out," Bhasker stated.

Shiv Bhasker raised concerns over the failure of the Canadian leaders to attend the cultural event “particularly at such a delicate time", sending a “clear message to Indo-Canadians that we are being viewed not as fellow Canadians, but as outsiders".

“By canceling their participation, our political leaders have failed to draw a necessary distinction between the Canadian Indian community and the actions of the Indian government," he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Diaspora Alleges ‘Systemic Biases’ in Canada Bhasker also raised critical concerns about the underlying racism and discrimination in Canada, stating that the cancellation of the Diwali event underscores the “systemic biases that still exist."

He remarked, “This is not just about a canceled Diwali event or an event where the politicians decide to reengage on their commitment to attend; it is about a much deeper, more insidious problem. Racism and discrimination are thriving in Canada."

He stressed that Indo-Canadians are proud citizens whose identity is deeply rooted in Canada, independent of political disputes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Diaspora Calls for Accountability from Canadian leader The OFIC is demanding an apology for what they deem an “insensitive and discriminatory act" from the office of the Leader of the Opposition. Bhasker insisted on a commitment to ensure that no community in Canada feels like second-class citizens due to their cultural or ethnic background.

Bhasker concluded, “We need to see a commitment to ensuring that no community in Canada is ever made to feel like second-class citizens because of their cultural or ethnic background."