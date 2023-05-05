'Do not drive’, BMW warns 90,000 car owners, recalls defective airbag1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:49 AM IST
Three BMW model ranges with driver’s airbags from Takata are affected --- the 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3, the 2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5, and the 2000-2004 X5s (E53).
BMW AG is the best carmaker to upgrade its recall of vehicles with Takata airbags, telling owners to park the 90,000 affected sedans and SUVs until the defective equipment has been replaced, according to Bloomberg News.
