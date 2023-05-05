Home/ News / World/  'Do not drive’, BMW warns 90,000 car owners, recalls defective airbag
BMW AG is the best carmaker to upgrade its recall of vehicles with Takata airbags, telling owners to park the 90,000 affected sedans and SUVs until the defective equipment has been replaced, according to Bloomberg News. 

The “do not drive" alert follows similar orders from Honda Motor Co., Ford Motor Co. and others about the Takata Corp. airbags, which can explode if they are deployed after long-term exposure to high heat and humidity. 

The crisis triggered the largest recall in US history, affecting about 34 car brands. At least 25 deaths and more than 400 injuries in the US have been linked to the defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Three BMW model ranges with driver’s airbags from Takata are affected --- the 2000-2006 BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3, the 2000-2003 5 Series (E39) including M5, and the 2000-2004 X5s (E53). 

The recall also covers the BMW 1 series, X1, X3, X5, and X6 models made in certain years, according to the auto maker’s website, Bloomberg reported. 

Owners are asked to check whether their vehicles qualify for a free repair by visiting BMW’s recall website, or call or contacting a BMW service center for assistance.

Investigations into issues with Japanese airbags began in the early 2000s. The company pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay $1 billion in penalties in 2017, with $850 million set aside for automakers. Takata filed for bankruptcy the same year, and recalls have continued to this day. 

 

(With Bloomberg inputs)

