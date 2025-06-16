‘Do not travel to Israel’: US updates travel advisory as Iran-Israel conflict rages on

Iran-Israel conflict: The US has updated its travel advisory, urging citizens not to travel to Israel as tensions between Israel and Iran continue to soar.

“ Terrorist groups, lone-actor terrorists and other violent extremists continue plotting possible attacks in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. Terrorists and violent extremists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities,” stated the advisory.