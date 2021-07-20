"Do not travel to the United Kingdom due to COVID-19," the US State Department said as it issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for the United Kingdom due to COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also issued a Level 4 warning for travel to UK , indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers," the US state department said in an advisory.

In May, the US government had lowered the UK to a "Level 3" advisory rating. The UK on Monday lifted most pandemic restrictions despite surging infections and warnings from experts. The highly transmissible Delta variant is driving the number of new infections higher in UK.

In Britain, daily infections have climbed, averaging more than 50,000 since last week.

Britain allows American visits but requires a 10-day quarantine on arrival and two COVID-19 tests.

The Biden administration had earlier said it was forming expert working groups with Britain, Canada, Mexico and the European Union to determine how best to restart travel safely after more than a year of restrictions.

Airlines and others have pressed the administration to lift the restrictions that bar most non-U.S. citizens who have been in Britain, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil within the past 14 days from the United States. (With Reuters Inputs)





