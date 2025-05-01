Do you feel angry at your workplace? Frustrated with your job? New report reveals disturbing trend

Global worker engagement fell from 23% to 21% in 2024, the biggest drop since the COVID-19 lockdowns, per Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2025 Report.

Global worker engagement refers to how involved, enthusiastic, and committed employees feel about their work.

The main reason behind the drop is falling manager engagement. Many managers feel pressure from both bosses and team expectations. Their engagement dropped from 30% to 27%.

Young managers under 35 dropped by 5 points, and female managers by 7.

This is worrying because low manager engagement affects team performance. It hurts business results and even a country’s economy.

Meanwhile, individual employee engagement stayed the same at 18%.

Companies also faced many issues like job cuts, budget problems, digital changes and demands for remote work and flexibility.

Gallup’s global survey shows that only 33% of workers are happy with their lives, down from earlier years. The biggest drop is seen in managers, especially older ones and women. Their well-being fell by 5–7%.

On the other hand, regular employees showed slight improvement. The report says personal life also affects how people feel at work. Regions like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand saw big drops in worker happiness.

Gallup believes that, if more workers are fully engaged, global productivity could be boosted by $9.6 trillion. Some companies already have 70% engagement by building a good culture and using smart leadership practices.

What about India? Troubling workplace trends is seen in South Asia, specifically in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to Gallup, this region has the lowest percentage of employees who feel they are thriving. That means very few workers here feel happy, secure or satisfied with their lives and jobs.

It also has the highest percentage of employees who feel angry daily. This suggests growing frustration and emotional pressure in everyday work life.