Do you have any unique way of finding love? Here's what this UK man trying

A man from the United Kingdom has added a unique way of finding love, not any of the mentioned above. This single man who has never been on a date in his life has done something as a last resort to find himself a girlfriend.
If you are single and want to go on a date, you will directly look for a partner on dating sites, right? Can you think of any other way, except visiting dating platforms, matrimonial websites, social media handles, going out, or may be looking for someone in your own acquaintances or friends list. Of course no! Anybody would go for these options to find their beloved.
However, a man from the United Kingdom has added a unique way of finding love, not any of the mentioned above. This single man who has never been on a date in his life has done something as a last resort to find himself a girlfriend.
Ed Chapman, 23-years-old from Leeds has bought an entire motorway billboard on which he is promoting himself in a bid to find himself a female partner. The billboard advertisement also has an email address for people to reach out to him, in case of they find a sweetheart for him.
He said that he has spend all his teenage life and early 20s trying out different ways to find a date, however he wasn't able to get one despite using dating apps and socializing in public places.
“I reached an age where I thought I at least should have been on one date before. I have been single for all my 23 years and ready to find someone to be in a relationship with. I even tried dating apps, but it didn't work for me. So, I decided to try something different like having my own billboard to meet people," Chapman was quoted as saying by Metro.
The single man said that advertisement of billboard is already paying him off as he received few messages from the females between the ages of 18 and 48 years. So far, all the women told him that the billboard was a ‘great idea’ which gave them a chuckle.
However, Ed Chapman got only one week to try his luck with the billboard advertisement as there was only one ad agency to give him go-ahead, as per Metro reports.
