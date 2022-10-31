Do you have Brain Fog after Covid? Here’s how to cope with it

If Brain Fog is not addressed, it can decrease your quality of life and increase your risk for developing other illnesses like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and memory loss.
Brain Fog, one of the typical adverse effects of Long Covid, might linger even months after infection. People recuperating from Covid frequently have memory and concentration issues in addition to weariness, loss of smell, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Although it is a common term among patients, Brain Fog is not a recognised medical condition. It can be challenging for those who experience it to carry out daily duties that call for coordination, focus and memory.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Brain Fog, one of the typical adverse effects of Long Covid, might linger even months after infection. People recuperating from Covid frequently have memory and concentration issues in addition to weariness, loss of smell, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Although it is a common term among patients, Brain Fog is not a recognised medical condition. It can be challenging for those who experience it to carry out daily duties that call for coordination, focus and memory.
Two to three months after Covid infection, 20-30% of people may have Brain Fog, according to recent scientific research. Up to 80% of individuals with Long Covid also have the same. It has been hypothesised from recent studies that Covid may generate substantial and chronic inflammation in the brain that dysregulates brain cells and would be predicted to contribute to cognitive impairment, even though the specific aetiology is unclear.
Two to three months after Covid infection, 20-30% of people may have Brain Fog, according to recent scientific research. Up to 80% of individuals with Long Covid also have the same. It has been hypothesised from recent studies that Covid may generate substantial and chronic inflammation in the brain that dysregulates brain cells and would be predicted to contribute to cognitive impairment, even though the specific aetiology is unclear.
What is Brain Fog?
Neurological, emotional and psychological issues can result from Brain Fog, which can make it difficult for you to complete and coordinate even the most basic daily duties. A hazy head feeling is a common way to describe it. Senior citizens frequently lament their forgetfulness. Learning and memory of information take longer. You may lose some of your former quickness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What is Brain Fog?
Neurological, emotional and psychological issues can result from Brain Fog, which can make it difficult for you to complete and coordinate even the most basic daily duties. A hazy head feeling is a common way to describe it. Senior citizens frequently lament their forgetfulness. Learning and memory of information take longer. You may lose some of your former quickness.
If Brain Fog is not addressed, it can decrease your quality of life and increase your risk for developing other illnesses like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and memory loss.
If Brain Fog is not addressed, it can decrease your quality of life and increase your risk for developing other illnesses like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and memory loss.
Brain Fog symptoms
Insomnia, low energy or weariness and mood swings are all signs of Brain Fog. You might have difficulties concentrating, sleeping or using your brain properly. You can struggle with a lack of ideas and limited motivation. Common symptoms also include headaches, forgetfulness and impatience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Brain Fog symptoms
Insomnia, low energy or weariness and mood swings are all signs of Brain Fog. You might have difficulties concentrating, sleeping or using your brain properly. You can struggle with a lack of ideas and limited motivation. Common symptoms also include headaches, forgetfulness and impatience.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What to do if you have Brain Fog?
To preserve your productivity at work, you can attempt to put up visual reminders such as calendars, digital alarms, and timers. If you are having trouble organising your duties, you must develop a list of every work you have to complete in a day or within a week.
What to do if you have Brain Fog?
To preserve your productivity at work, you can attempt to put up visual reminders such as calendars, digital alarms, and timers. If you are having trouble organising your duties, you must develop a list of every work you have to complete in a day or within a week.
The benefits of exercise include increased blood and oxygen flow, as well as mental clarity. A mind that is well-rested can handle stress better and sleep can heal numerous bodily systems. One of the causes of Brain Fog is stress, and meditation is a useful strategy for reducing stress and clearing the mind.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The benefits of exercise include increased blood and oxygen flow, as well as mental clarity. A mind that is well-rested can handle stress better and sleep can heal numerous bodily systems. One of the causes of Brain Fog is stress, and meditation is a useful strategy for reducing stress and clearing the mind.
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.