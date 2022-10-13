Coughing, sore throats and runny nose are all frequent symptoms of COVID-19, as well as common cold. Red eyes, loss of taste and smell, and other COVID-19 symptoms were clear indications of the illness early during the pandemic, but most patients no longer have these recognisable symptoms. However, COVID cough still remains a major symptom even though it may be difficult to distinguish it from a regular one.

Do you have COVID cough?

An increase in an existing cough's strength or the beginning of a new one is the hallmark of COVID cough. Most COVID coughs are chronic. Its dry texture is a telltale symptom of COVID cough. Many people who have contracted COVID report having a dry cough that is primarily phlegm-free, despite the fact that many health agencies simply list cough as a COVID symptom.

A dry cough turns painful when it lasts for a longer duration in the body. The person's throat, voice and capacity for deep breathing are all affected. For many people, having a prolonged, dry cough is a common issue. Frequent coughing or severe cough loops might also make you tired.

What to do if you have COVID cough?

When you have COVID cough, it is best to stay inside. People cough and produce air droplets that may contain infections that are already within the body. When other people inhale these air droplets, it can make them sick.

With winter around the corner, it would be wise to presume you have COVID-19 if you start to feel unwell and to take the appropriate precautions, including testing and social isolation. Proper medicines must be used to treat COVID cough. Ingesting Ayurvedic herbs that are known to heal respiratory conditions is another natural treatment option. In any case, consulting a doctor is a must before utilising any herbal medicines.