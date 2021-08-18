Current data does not indicate that coronavirus booster shots are needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, adding that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.

The comments came just before the Biden government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on 20 September as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise.

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, when asked about the need for boosters to increase protection against the disease, told a Geneva press meet: "We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed."

Further research was needed, she added.

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told reporters: "There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order."

Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: "We are a long, long way from that."

Meanwhile, the US authorities today authorised booster jabs for all Americans from 20 September starting eight months after a person has been fully vaccinated.

"The available data make very clear that protection against (coronavirus) infection begins to decrease over time following the initial doses of vaccination, the nation's top health officials, including Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky and US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, said in a statement.

"In association with the dominance of the Delta variant we are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease," they added.

