Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, is often known to share his thoughts about Mars, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrency.

However, he is not just restricted to some of these 21st century's biggest revolutions, he can also talk about other things too, like "He is an alien".

Recently, a Twitter page called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' asked Elon Musk whether he is an alien.

The Twitter handle shared a short video of Elon Musk from a conference in which someone had asked Musk about the existence of aliens.

To which, Musk responded by saying," Aliens exist in Physics and Philosophy".

He then added, "Aliens could be among us...some people think I am an alien".

After a pause, Musk said "Not True".

The ‘Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley’ captioned Musk's video as, "Is Elon Musk an alien?"

And, guess what! Musk wrote, "Of Course".

Of course — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 29, 2021

Though Musk did not reply to the question of which planet he is from--Mars or Uranus.

The Meme Lord has spoken pic.twitter.com/iojZDrBXga — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 29, 2021

However, this is not the first time he replied this way to such queries. Earlier in April, Musk gave the same response when a Twitter user had asked him: "Are you an alien?"

Are u an alien — shbz (@shbzz) April 5, 2021

"Obviously," he replied.

Obv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2021

In February, when Cred founder Kunal Shah asked Musk about tricks to efficiently manage an organisation. At that time also, Musk said that he was an alien.

Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age.



What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org?



So many questions. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 11, 2021

@elonmusk : answer if you see this, dark lord. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 11, 2021

I’m an alien — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2021

