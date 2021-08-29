Do you think Elon Musk is an alien? Guess what the ‘Meme Lord’ said

Do you think Elon Musk is an alien? Guess what the ‘Meme Lord’ said1 min read . 11:32 AM IST
Elon Musk responds to a question about the existence of aliens in a press conference
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk responds to a question about the existence of aliens in a press conference
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, is often known to share his thoughts about Mars, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrency.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is quite active on Twitter, is often known to share his thoughts about Mars, electric vehicles, and cryptocurrency.
However, he is not just restricted to some of these 21st century's biggest revolutions, he can also talk about other things too, like "He is an alien".
However, he is not just restricted to some of these 21st century's biggest revolutions, he can also talk about other things too, like "He is an alien".
Recently, a Twitter page called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' asked Elon Musk whether he is an alien.
Recently, a Twitter page called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' asked Elon Musk whether he is an alien.
The Twitter handle shared a short video of Elon Musk from a conference in which someone had asked Musk about the existence of aliens.
The Twitter handle shared a short video of Elon Musk from a conference in which someone had asked Musk about the existence of aliens.
To which, Musk responded by saying," Aliens exist in Physics and Philosophy".
To which, Musk responded by saying," Aliens exist in Physics and Philosophy".
He then added, "Aliens could be among us...some people think I am an alien".
He then added, "Aliens could be among us...some people think I am an alien".
After a pause, Musk said "Not True".
After a pause, Musk said "Not True".
The ‘Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley’ captioned Musk's video as, "Is Elon Musk an alien?"
The ‘Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley’ captioned Musk's video as, "Is Elon Musk an alien?"
And, guess what! Musk wrote, "Of Course".
And, guess what! Musk wrote, "Of Course".
Though Musk did not reply to the question of which planet he is from--Mars or Uranus.
Though Musk did not reply to the question of which planet he is from--Mars or Uranus.
However, this is not the first time he replied this way to such queries. Earlier in April, Musk gave the same response when a Twitter user had asked him: "Are you an alien?"
However, this is not the first time he replied this way to such queries. Earlier in April, Musk gave the same response when a Twitter user had asked him: "Are you an alien?"
"Obviously," he replied.
"Obviously," he replied.
In February, when Cred founder Kunal Shah asked Musk about tricks to efficiently manage an organisation. At that time also, Musk said that he was an alien.
In February, when Cred founder Kunal Shah asked Musk about tricks to efficiently manage an organisation. At that time also, Musk said that he was an alien.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!