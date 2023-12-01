Doctor in America applies for passport renewal, ends up losing his US citizenship after 61 years. Here's why
Siavash Sobhani, a doctor with a US passport, lost his US citizenship at the age of 61 after being told he was not an American citizen. The cancellation was due to his father's diplomatic immunity at the time of his birth.
After living in the US since birth, a doctor with a US passport was told that he was not an American citizen at the age of 61. Siavash Sobhani lost his US citizenship when he applied for a new passport in February this year. A routine process turned into a big trouble when he received a letter from the US State Department saying he should not have granted citizenship at the time of his birth because his father was a diplomat at the Iranian Embassy, reported Washington Post.