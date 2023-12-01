Hello User
Doctor in America applies for passport renewal, ends up losing his US citizenship after 61 years. Here's why

Doctor in America applies for passport renewal, ends up losing his US citizenship after 61 years. Here's why

Livemint

Siavash Sobhani, a doctor with a US passport, lost his US citizenship at the age of 61 after being told he was not an American citizen. The cancellation was due to his father's diplomatic immunity at the time of his birth.

Siavash Sobhani was living in the US for 61 years as an American Citizen until his passport renewal request was rejected this year.

After living in the US since birth, a doctor with a US passport was told that he was not an American citizen at the age of 61. Siavash Sobhani lost his US citizenship when he applied for a new passport in February this year. A routine process turned into a big trouble when he received a letter from the US State Department saying he should not have granted citizenship at the time of his birth because his father was a diplomat at the Iranian Embassy, reported Washington Post.

The main reason behind the cancellation of his US citizenship was the diplomatic immunity he held at the time of birth because of his father's occupation, reported WP citing the letter.

However, Sobhani received the US passport and continued to live in America as US citizen. He has been practising medicine for more than 30 years and faced such difficulty for the first time in 61 years. Throughout his life, the US State Department has reconfirmed that he was an American citizen over and over again whenever he applied for his passport renewal, reported Washington Post.

Sivaish Sobhani was focusing on his post retirement plan and for the same reason he had applied to renew his passport. He and his wife were planning to travel across the world exploring other countries and find a community where they could buy a home and settle.

