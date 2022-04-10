With the United States witnessing a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, a doctor from New York City (NYC) has done some analysis and has claimed that a new wave is set to begin in few weeks.

At 1,600 new cases per day in New York City, Dr Craig Spenser said during his telehealth shifts, nearly everyone was infected with Covid-19. "Almost all were young (<40). All tested positive for rapids. None got PCRs," the doctor wrote.

Lots of uncertainty around what’s happening with Covid in the Northeast right now. Are we at the start of another surge, or will the slow rise continue a little longer and then drop off?



After a string of telehealth and hospital shifts in NYC recently, here are some thoughts: 🧵 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

First, regarding cases:



A look at @nycHealthy data makes it clear there’s been a rise in recent weeks.



Compared to the January Omicron tsunami, the number of new cases might look small… pic.twitter.com/NdTOr1VbHQ — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

But at ~1,600 new cases per day in NYC, that’s more than double a month ago.



And I can promise you a huge chunk (almost certainly the majority) of cases still aren’t recorded.



Lots of testing sites have closed. There’s more access to rapids.



We’re not getting a full picture. pic.twitter.com/6aN24TGGap — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

However, Dr Craig said that despite the rise in cases, the hospitalisation rate is low. "But what's interesting is that even with the case going upwards over the past month, we haven’t seen hospitalizations jump at all in NYC . At ~25 per day, they’re at the same level as a month ago. That’s for a city of 8 million. A remarkably low number," he added.

Even as cases have risen, hospitalizations haven’t budged. At all.



Yes, I know hospitalizations lag. 👇



And I’m sure we’ll see *some* increase in the coming weeks. https://t.co/wObjGfIMVy — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

But whats interesting is that even with the case ⬆️ over the past month, we haven’t seen hospitalizations jump AT ALL in NYC.



At ~25 per day they’re at the same level as a month ago.



That’s for a city of 8 million. A remarkably low number. pic.twitter.com/C8QwQF0G44 — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

Even with rising cases, very few are requiring hospitalization.



Which is amazing!



Might be because the biggest chunk of new cases are in the 25-34 age group, which are lower risk overall.



And monoclonals and Paxlovid are likely helping as well. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

Besides, there has not been a single Covid case found in an emergency room in weeks.

Even with rising case numbers, I haven’t seen a Covid patient in the ER in weeks.



And unlike the unreliable case data for the community, ‘hospitalizations’ is a VERY reliable indicator.



*EVERY* hospitalized patient here in NYC where I work gets tested for Covid. Every. One. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

Analyzing the data, the doctor concluded that there's a 'substantial community spread of Covid-19. That's undeniable. It’s definitely not a brushfire like January. And I don’t expect that it will be, anytime soon. But there’s still a good amount of virus circulating".

So what does this all mean?



It means there’s still substantial community spread of Covid. That’s undeniable. It’s definitely not a brushfire like January. And I don’t expect that it will be, anytime soon. But there’s still a good amount of virus circulating. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

He also projected that there will also be a spike in hospitalization in the coming weeks, but it won't overwhelm the healthcare institutions.

New tools—monoclonals & oral antivirals like Paxlovid—in a population with a lot of vaccination + prior infections should keep the number getting severely ill and needing a hospital bed low compared to previous waves.



For healthcare workers, that’s music to our very weary ears. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) April 10, 2022

Dr Spenser suggested that new tools like monoclonals and oral antivirals like Paxlovid and a lot of vaccinations will prevent the next Covid wave.

