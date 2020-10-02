Doctor says Donald Trump will continue with duties

WASHINGTON : President Donald Trump’s White House doctor has issued a statement saying the president will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption" after contracting the coronavirus.

Dr. Sean Conley, the physician to the president, says the president and first lady Melania Trump “are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

Donald Trump, 74, is at high risk for the deadly virus both because of his age and because he is considered overweight. He has remained in good health during his time in office but is not known to exercise regularly or to follow a healthy diet.

Trump played down the virus in its early stages and has repeatedly predicted it would go away.

More than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States alone, with the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions especially hard hit.

Trump has cancelled plans to attend a fundraiser and to fly to Florida for a rally on Friday, but he did keep on his schedule a previously planned midday telephone call “on COVID-19 support to vulnerable seniors."

U.S. President Donald Trump, in quarantine on Friday after being tested positive for COVID-19, has underplayed the pandemic for months, eschewing masks, criticizing others who wear them and holding large rallies with unmasked supporters against the advice of public health professionals.

While facing sharp criticism for his response to an outbreak that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone, the president has touted his management of the crisis.

The president rarely wears a mask and has ridiculed others, including Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, for doing so regularly. Health professionals say that face coverings are key to preventing the spread of the virus.

Biden has criticized Trump sharply for his response to the pandemic, while the president has touted his own management of it.

Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, has held rallies with thousands of people in recent weeks in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

On Thursday night the president predicted that the end of the pandemic was in sight. Shortly thereafter, news broke that Hope Hicks, a top adviser and trusted aide, had tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The development alters the presidential race dramatically.

The White House issued a new schedule for Trump's activities on Friday that did not include his planned trip to Florida. Biden is scheduled to campaign in Michigan on Friday. Both states are swing states that could decide the U.S. election.

Futures for the S&P 500 fell 1.8% in Asian trading after the news, extending earlier losses, while barometers of risk sentiment, such as the Australian dollar and Treasury yields, dipped.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated