Doers Summit set to bring global startup community to Dubai Silicon Oasis on 26 and 27 November

Dubai is gearing up to host one of the world’s most dynamic gatherings for entrepreneurs and innovators as Doers Summit makes its debut in the city on 26 and 27 November 2025, at Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The Doers Summit will gather over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders. The goal is to deliver actionable insights, real connections, and tangible outcomes.

The Dubai edition marks a major milestone in The Doers Company's journey. It scales the Doers Summit (formerly Reflect Festival) into a truly global platform. The platform now includes three active chapters: Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

“Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement. Doers Summit exists to turn introductions into deals and playbooks into execution. After strong outcomes in recent editions, we are bringing that momentum to Dubai to help doers connect and form partnerships that deliver real impact,” said Stylianos Lambrou, CEO & Co-founder of The Doers Company.

A global line-up of innovators and founders The Dubai edition features an impressive lineup of founders and thought leaders shaping the future of innovation. Confirmed speakers include Markus Fuhrmann, co-founder of Delivery Hero and investor; Jamil Shinawi, a nine-time exited founder and the CEO and co-founder of AHOY; Alisa Adel, Senior Director of Research and Technology at Airbus; Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze; Nikos Moraitakis, co-founder and CEO of Workable; and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus.

Also Read | How the US economy has defied doomsday predictions on tariffs

The Dubai edition will spotlight outstanding Indian voices shaping policy, research, capital and healthcare. Joining the stage are Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research & Translation) at IIT Bombay; Dr Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited and head of Wockhardt Foundation; Ameya Prabhu, Founder and CEO of NAFA Capital Group and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and Avinash Mudaliar, CEO & Co-Founder of HTLabs and OTTplay. Their perspectives strengthen the Summit’s bridge between India, the GCC, and global innovation hubs.

“This is a great opportunity for Indian startups to showcase their potential on the global stage and will certainly foster cross-border collaboration between India and the MENA region,” Avinash Mudaliar said.

Across three stages, the program focuses on what matters now in innovation. Attendees can access world-class sessions on building and scaling, with practical case studies, step-by-step playbooks, and candid Q&A sessions.

“Doers Summit is a snapshot of where the world is going. We designed the program for everyone who cares about what works. You will hear practical lessons, see emerging tech up close, and find your people in rooms designed for real conversations,” emphasised Dusan Duffek, Co-Founder and Board Member of The Doers Company.

Where connections become outcomes Designed with a festival-like atmosphere, Doers Summit makes it easy to meet the right people and turn conversations into tangible outcomes. Beyond the main stages, Dubai will come alive with a suite of networking experiences refined across past editions. Iconic venues across the city will host Doers in a variety of settings, from founder breakfasts and investor roundtables to rooftop salons and invite-only mixers.

Startup Spotlight and Doers Pitch will run at the heart of this experience. Doers Pitch allows selected startups to present in front of an investor jury and secure follow-up meetings. In recent editions, the program facilitated more than 50 follow-up meetings between startups and investors. Participation in Startup Spotlight unlocks access to pitching and targeted exposure to investors and partners throughout the two-day program.

Tickets are now available for the Dubai edition Founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders can secure tickets at the best pricing, offering full access to the two-day program, side events, and expo zones, as well as priority for programming updates and side-event invitations.

Tickets are available now via doerssummit.com/city/dubai.

About The Doers Company The Doers Company (tDC) has a history of shaking up the status quo, the company said in a press release. Based in Cyprus, it’s the force behind the Doers Summit, which has grown into a cornerstone event for the EMEA startup ecosystem. With projects like Doers United, a global community of tech leaders, and Elevate Summit, a real estate and proptech event, tDC is committed to sparking innovation across industries and geographies.