Does $700 million mystery yacht in Italy Putin's pleasure boat?

In a dry dock in Italy's Tuscan stands the "Scheherazade", the most infamous yacht due to speculations it could belong to Vladimir Putin. The 140-metre craft worth an estimated $700 million is the subject of a probe into its ownership by Italy's financial police.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, several yachts belonging to the Russian oligarch have been seized in Europe. The grabbing of 'Scheherazade' would be most spectacular were its provenance indeed traced to the Russian president.

For several months, it has been parked for maintenance work at The Italian Sea Group's shipyard at the Marina di Carrara, within the western seaside town of Massa.

According to the AFP news agency, Italy's financial police is probing to find the owner of the infamous yacht. The investigation could be wrapped up within days, the news agency said.

"We are in a phase of delving deeper and it's generally more complicated. It's not always easy to attribute ownership," the agency said.

What is Scheherazade?

The 140-metre yacht is built by Germany's Lurssen in 2020, featuring two helipads, a swimming pool, and a movie theatre. "Scheherazade", which flies the Cayman Islands flag, is owned by a company registered in the Marshall Islands.

The captain of the yacht is British, but the rest of the crew is Russian.

Researchers cited a crew list in their possession that included several members of Russia's federal protective service, which is charged with Putin's security.

But on Wednesday Paolo Gozzani, the head of the local CGIL union, which includes shipyard workers, said the crew of the "Scheherazade" had suddenly changed in recent days. "The crew was exclusively made up of Russian personnel," Gozzani told AFP.

"And then suddenly all the staff was changed with a British crew, and the reasons are still not clear."

The New York Times has reported that US authorities have collected evidence linking Putin to the luxury ship, which made two trips, in 2020 and 2021, to the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

However, the British captain of the "Scheherazade" told NYT that Putin was not the owner of the ship and that the Russian president had never set foot on board.

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Italy to seize all financial and real estate assets of the oligarchs, including yachts, "from the Scheherazade to the smallest".

Since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing European Union sanctions, Italian authorities have seized over 800 million euros ($877 million) of assets belonging to Russian oligarchs, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said Tuesday.

That includes the "Sailing Yacht A", the 530-million-euro sailing-assisted motor yacht linked to Russian billionaire Andrei Melnichenko, a coal and fertiliser tycoon on the EU's blacklist.

Italy also seized the 65-million-euro "Lady M Yacht" belonging to Alexei Mordashov, a Russian steel billionaire reputedly close to Vladimir Putin.

