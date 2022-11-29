In a series of tweets, CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Apple threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without providing any explanation. He also claimed that the iPhone manufacturer had ceased running advertisements on the social networking site. The world’s richest man said Apple was putting pressure on Twitter over requirements for content control.

Apple has not confirmed the action, but the move would not be out of the ordinary - given that it regularly enforces its policies. It earlier deleted applications like Parler and Gab. in 2021, Apple reinstated Parler, a social networking service popular with American conservatives, after the app had changed its content and moderation procedures.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?," Musk said in a tweet. He also tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook's Twitter account and asked, :"What's going on here?"

“The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened …" added Musk in another tweet.

Musk identifies himself as an ardent supporter of free speech. In the last several days, Twitter has resurrected a number of Twitter accounts, including the one used by former US President Donald Trump. He has attributed the pressure on advertising to protest organisations.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment while Twitter did not answer Reuters’ request for comment on the allegation yet.

The up to 30% commission Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases was one of the complaints Musk listed on Twitter. Musk posted a meme implying he was prepared to "go to war" with Apple rather than pay the commission.

Companies like Epic Games have criticised the fee and filed lawsuits against it. Global regulators have also expressed concern about it. Musk may face opposition from the commission if he tries to increase Twitter's subscription income, partly to make up for the loss of advertising due to worries over content moderation.

Earlier in November, Musk said that Twitter sales had decreased massively. Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter worth $44 billion, businesses like General Mills Inc. and premium car manufacturer Audi of America have ceased or paused their Twitter advertising. About 90% of Twitter's revenue comes from ad revenues.

(With agency inputs)