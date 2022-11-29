‘Does Apple hate free speech?’ Elon Musk accuses Apple of threatening to ban Twitter2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:44 AM IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Apple threatened to ban Twitter from its app store.
In a series of tweets, CEO Elon Musk has claimed that Apple threatened to ban Twitter from its app store without providing any explanation. He also claimed that the iPhone manufacturer had ceased running advertisements on the social networking site. The world’s richest man said Apple was putting pressure on Twitter over requirements for content control.