Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Does covid-19 spread on buses, subways? New York aims to find out
Photo AFP

Does covid-19 spread on buses, subways? New York aims to find out

3 min read . 01:41 PM IST Paul Berger , The Wall Street Journal

  • Nation’s largest transit agency launches study with Homeland Security and MIT

Transit officials in New York are teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study how to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus on buses and trains.

If—and how much—the virus spreads on mass transit is a stubborn question. Ridership is down in cities around the world largely due to people working from home and businesses closing, but also because of fear of contracting the virus.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.