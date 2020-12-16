Does covid-19 spread on buses, subways? New York aims to find out

Does covid-19 spread on buses, subways? New York aims to find out3 min read . 01:41 PM IST
- Nation’s largest transit agency launches study with Homeland Security and MIT
Transit officials in New York are teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study how to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus on buses and trains.
If—and how much—the virus spreads on mass transit is a stubborn question. Ridership is down in cities around the world largely due to people working from home and businesses closing, but also because of fear of contracting the virus.
