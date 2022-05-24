Does Elon Musk have a secret Instagram account? Here's what he tells Indian 'Twitter friend'2 min read . 07:47 AM IST
- Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to explain that he may have a secret Instagram account which he uses to watch videos
As an active user of social media platform Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems that he is fond of replying regularly to a Pune-based Indian Software developer, Pranay Pathole who is working for Tata Consultancy Services.
Elon Musk took to Twitter on Monday to explain that he may have a secret Instagram account which he uses to watch videos. Musk was responding to Pranay tweet which said, "many people think that @elonmusk runs my Twitter account. And it's TRUE. He's a super busy guy, building rockets, making life multiplanetary, building futuristic electric vehicles, digging tunnels. And somehow he finds time to run multiple Twitter account. YES."
In response to the tweet, Elon Musk replied, "Haha I don't even have a burner Twitter account! I do have a cheesy secret Instagram account, so I can click on links that friends send me." Pranay has more than 1.6 lakh followers on Twitter. Elon and Pranay are friends on Twitter and Elon are pretty often spotted replying to Pranay's tweets.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s efforts to buy Twitter Inc. received the enthusiastic backing of President Jair Bolsonaro during a short and unexpected visit to Brazil, where allegations of fake news spreading through social media are a hot issue ahead of October’s election.
The world’s richest man was invited by the Brazilian government to discuss investment plans, implementation of new technology to monitor Amazon deforestation and a project to take broadband Internet to far-flung regions, including rural schools and indigenous communities, the communications ministry said in a statement on Friday.
But it was the planned purchase of Twitter that was highlighted by Bolsonaro when the two men spoke to a group of business leaders and students gathered at a hotel where the meeting took place, about 70 miles from Sao Paulo.
“We received your announcement about the purchase of Twitter as a breath of hope," Bolsonaro told Musk, calling him a protector of freedom. “The whole world is suffering with people who are willing to steal that freedom from us."
(With inputs from agencies)
